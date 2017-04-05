May 12-14th declared “Lighthouse Brigade of Racine Weekend”

On April 29, 2017 Mayor John Dickert visited Lighthouse Brigade of Racine Senior band’s rehearsal and issued a proclamation declaring May 12-14, 2017 as “Lighthouse Brigade of Racine” weekend. On this weekend students representing Junior and Senior Lighthouse Brigade of Racine marching bands will be at local businesses collecting donations, Friday May 12th from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday May 13th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Lighthouse Brigade of Racine was founded in 1980 by Doug Johnson and the Racine Unified School District. It is currently under the direction of Rex Rukavina. The original purpose of the Brigade was to extend the music program into the summer months for preparation to pay halftime shows at high school football games. However, the Brigade grew into a summer competitive organization that would become nationally acclaimed for excellence. In order to be part of a summer competitive season, the Brigade joined the Mid-America Competing Band Director’s Association (MACBDA) and continues to compete in this circuit each summer.

Brigade has performed for the Green Bay Packers, the Racine Raiders, the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Great America, Summerfest and the Milwaukee Circus Parade. Travels include Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada; Cheyenne Wyoming; Salt Lake City, Utah for the ‘Days of 47th parade”; Orlando, Florida for the Magic Music Days; Traverse City, Michigan for the National Cherry Festival; and Pittsfield, Massachusetts for the Nation’s Hometown 4th of July Parade.

The Racine Band Boosters, the volunteer supporters who help provide funding for Brigade, have coordinated with area merchants to allow this fundraising effort to “Help Keep the Show on the Road.” Donations collected will provide transportation for both bands. Additional donations are appreciated for other needs such as tuition assistance, instruments, uniforms, and meals. Contact Mike W, (608) 676-2355 or email lighthousebrigadeinfo@gmail.com, for more information or to coordinate additional donations.