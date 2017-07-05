Man shot & killed on Memorial Drive

From Racine Police -On 05/07/2017, at 5:09 p.m., Racine Police responded to the 600 block of North Memorial Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers located a male party in his 20’s who had been shot. The victim was transported to Ascension Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crimestoppers at (262) 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text messages should begin with RACS.