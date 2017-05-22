Man charged with OWI, disorderly conduct and weapons charges after Caledonia Police stop him

Ryan N. Hook 39, of Racine has been charged with 1st OWI, Operate Firearm While Intoxicated, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting/Failing to Stop. He was given a $ 1000.00 signature bond after appearing in Racine Circuit Courts on Monday afternoon. His pretrial conference is scheduled for June 27th.

According to the criminal complain on 5-21-17, officers with the Caledonia Police Department were at the intersection of Five Mile and Douglas Ave. and observed a northbound vehicle on Douglas Ave. pass another vehicle on the right using a right turn only lane. The vehicle continued on the right as both vehicles passed Five Mile Rd. The offending vehicle then used the paved shoulder and completed the pass just north of Five Mile

The officer initiated his emergency lights and siren in the area of Douglas Ave./Matthew Dr. in Caledonia. The vehicle failed to pull over but slowed to 35 MPH. The officer observed the vehicle began to swerve and the driver began to reach into the back seat. Vehicles ahead of the offending vehicle began to pull over and the offending vehicle passed the yielding traffic. The vehicle began to slow and then pulled over in the 6900 block of Douglas Ave, just before the stop lights at Six Mile Rd. Caledonia Police initiated a high risk stop.

According to the complaint the defendant turned off the vehicle and already had the front driver’s window down. The driver began to reach into the back of the vehicle and mumbled something. Additional officers arrived on scene and assisted with the high risk stop. The defendant then began to reach into the back of the vehicle again, while giving loud orders to keep his hands outside of the window. When officers approached the vehicle they observed a holster on Hook’s belt. Hook advised the firearm was in the vehicle. Officers located a pocket knife in his front right pocket. Officers also advised they detected the odor of intoxicants emitting from the defendant.

According to the complaint police located a semi-automatic firearm lying on the folded down back seat, just behind the front passenger’s seat. Hook was advised that a Standardized Field Sobriety Tests would be given. The defendant performed the horizontal gaze nystagmus test, the walk and turn test, and the one leg stand test, failing all three. The defendant was transported to the hospital for an evidentiary blood draw. The defendant was read the Informing the Accused Form. The defendant agreed to submit to an evidentiary chemical test of his blood. A sample was drawn and the defendant was issued a citation for OWI-1st.