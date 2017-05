LOST DOGS-Dozer & Hulk are lost Ohio Street/Lockwood Park area

LOST DOGS -light colored one is named Dozer and the darker one is named Hulk . They have been gone for over a hour from the area of Ohio Street/Lockwood Park. Hulk has epilepsy he is very friendly and has his rabies shot. They do not have collars on. If seen or found please call 262-822-6883. These dogs live at 16 Ohio Street