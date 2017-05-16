LOST DOG-Capone (3 legged) is missing 9th & Grand area

LOST DOG- Capone is lost! Last seen 9th & Grand Ave. He has 3 legs, he’s harmless & very dirty from rolling around in dirt. If seen or found please call 262-365-4898
