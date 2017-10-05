Liberty Label Corporation is seeking Full Time Flexo Press Operator

Liberty Label Corporation is HIRING
Full time immediate opening Flexo Press Operator

 

 Prefer flexo press operator experience; familiarity with Mark Andy narrow web presses – both inline and CI
 Set up and operate Mark Andy flexographic narrow web presses
 Self-starter – able to work independently
 Willing to train – However, must have a background in printing
To Apply, email resume to lisa@libertylabelcorp.com
Fax resume to (262) 634-8999
Or, Call for appointment: (262) 634-3477
We are proud of our reputation for quality products and the service we extend to our customers.
