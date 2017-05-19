Letsch Staffing is seeking a Wire Forming Technician
Letsch Stafffing is seeking a Wire forming technician
- Set-up & operate multiple operation cold forming machines.
- Will read, interpret blueprints, engineering specifications, and shop orders to determine the correct set-up, production method and sequence of operation.
- The ability to properly in stall cams using geometry & product dimension’s with hand tools and measuring instruments is necessary.
- Adjusts of the placements of slides, dies and wire feeder.
- Applicants must posses a high level of mechanical aptitude in conjunction with a stable work history and experience in a machining, stamping, grinding, and forming of all types.
- Excellent problem solving skills and analytical skills/
- Basic competency in hydraulics, electronics and mechanics.
- Familiar with manufacturing safety standards, especially lockout/tag-out.
- Ability to work extended hours when needed.
Start your application online today at www.letschstaffing.com!