Letsch Staffing is seeking a Wire Forming Technician

  • Set-up & operate multiple operation cold forming machines.
  • Will read, interpret blueprints, engineering specifications, and shop orders to determine the correct set-up, production method and sequence of operation.
  • The ability to properly in stall cams using geometry & product dimension’s with hand tools and measuring instruments is necessary.
  •  Adjusts of the placements of slides, dies and wire feeder.
  • Applicants must posses a high level of mechanical aptitude in conjunction with a stable work history and experience in a machining, stamping, grinding, and forming of all types.
  • Excellent problem solving skills and analytical skills/
  • Basic competency in hydraulics, electronics and mechanics.
  • Familiar with manufacturing safety standards, especially lockout/tag-out.
  • Ability to work extended hours when needed.

 

