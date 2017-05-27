Letsch Staffing is seeking a Sr. Electrical Engineer
Letsch Staffing is Seeking a Sr. Electrical Engineer
Duties:
- Troubleshoot electrical schematics and wired devices and make necessary changes.
- Read edit, and create ELCAD schematic program
- Read, edit and create AutoCAD Lt program
- Read, edit and create bill of materials
- Draft Engineering Change Notices (ECN’S)
- Coordinate activities with other engineering functions and user/customers.
- Perform analyses to develop options
- Make recommendations for various structures, components and systems.
- Develop and maintain working relationship with suppliers, production control and manufacturing.
- Ability to work high demand ever-changing work environment with shift priorities and urgencies.
- Experience with Highway Equipment ( on/off highway) including SAE JI939CAN
- Training and or proficiency in Elcad, AutoCAD, Lt, SAP and or MAPICS, Microsoft Office
- IS and telephone system background a plus
- Previous supervisory experience a plus
- Fluency in German a plus
- Direct Hire
- EDUCATION /CERTIFICATE TRAINING
- BS EE or AS EE plus 10+ years work related experience
- Mandatory safety training
Start your application online at www.letschstaffing.com!