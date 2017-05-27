Letsch Staffing is seeking a Sr. Electrical Engineer

05/27/2017

 

Duties:

  • Troubleshoot electrical schematics and wired devices and make necessary changes.
  • Read edit, and create ELCAD schematic program
  • Read, edit and create AutoCAD Lt program
  • Read, edit and create bill of materials
  • Draft Engineering Change Notices (ECN’S)
  • Coordinate activities with other engineering functions and user/customers.
  • Perform analyses to develop options
  • Make recommendations for various structures, components and systems.
  • Develop and maintain working relationship with suppliers, production control and manufacturing.
  • Ability to work high demand ever-changing work environment with shift priorities and urgencies.
  • Experience with Highway Equipment ( on/off highway) including SAE JI939CAN
  • Training and or proficiency in Elcad, AutoCAD, Lt, SAP and or MAPICS, Microsoft Office
  • IS and telephone system background a plus
  • Previous supervisory experience a plus
  • Fluency in German a plus
  • Direct Hire
  • EDUCATION /CERTIFICATE TRAINING
  • BS EE or AS EE plus 10+ years work related experience
  • Mandatory safety training

Start your application online at www.letschstaffing.com!

