Kenwood Keys Adult Family Home is Hiring Caregivers

Kenwood Keys Adult Family Home is Hiring Caregivers

Seeking caring individuals who want to make a difference in the lives of those they serve.

 High School Diploma / Equivalency required

 CNA and/or other certifications a plus

 Background checks as required by law

Please complete an application at the

Racine County Workforce Development Center

1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine

We hold the key to the hearts of others through our loving and compassionate service.