Kelly Services is HIRING-20+ Forklift Drivers!

Kelly Services in Racine is hiring 20+ Forklift Drivers! We are hiring for the following: Stand up forklift operators.
Kelly Services has partnered with a large manufacturer / distributor in the Racine area. We are in search of all experienced forklift drivers and forklift operators for a possible temporary to hire job opportunity!
We are hiring for:
Stand up forklift operators
The pay rate is: $13.50/hr – $14.25/hr
2nd and 3rd Shift available!
Job summary
Transporting and loading finished order from the production area to where they will be stored and/or shipped. Will perform other functions as needed and instructed by management personnel
Primary Functions
* Transporting and loading orders
* Other functions as needed.
Specific Skills
* Must be able to use a scanner and computer.
* Must be able to work in a fast paced environment.
Kelly Services offers:
* $100 Referral bonus
* Weekly pay
* Direct Deposit
* Benefits
* Holiday Pay
* Vacation Bonus
* Temporary to hire jobs
* Jobs close to home
For immediate consideration and screenings, please email 6482@kellyservices.com.