Kelly Services is HIRING-20+ Forklift Drivers!

Kelly Services in Racine is hiring 20+ Forklift Drivers! We are hiring for the following: Stand up forklift operators.

Kelly Services has partnered with a large manufacturer / distributor in the Racine area. We are in search of all experienced forklift drivers and forklift operators for a possible temporary to hire job opportunity!

We are hiring for:

Stand up forklift operators

The pay rate is: $13.50/hr – $14.25/hr

2nd and 3rd Shift available!

Job summary

Transporting and loading finished order from the production area to where they will be stored and/or shipped. Will perform other functions as needed and instructed by management personnel

Primary Functions

* Transporting and loading orders

* Other functions as needed.

Specific Skills

* Must be able to use a scanner and computer.

* Must be able to work in a fast paced environment.

Kelly Services offers:

* $100 Referral bonus

* Weekly pay

* Direct Deposit

* Benefits

* Holiday Pay

* Vacation Bonus

* Temporary to hire jobs

* Jobs close to home

For immediate consideration and screenings, please email 6482@kellyservices.com.