June 3rd-Annual Rubber Ducky Derby

Focus on Community and Racine Parks & Rec. will be hosting the second annual Rubber Duck Derby

June 3rd, 2017

11:00 a.m. (first race starts at 12:30)

Island Park, Horlick Dr. Racine, WI

This is a community event for all ages. The event will feature games, food, inflatable castle, music and of course duck races!

Focus and Racine Parks & Rec. will be hosting the second annual Rubber Duck Derby . This fundraising event will assist with the continuous efforts of providing quality youth programming for both of our organizations. This is a community event for all ages! Included in the day’s lineup will be numerous duck races, prizes, a Duck-O-Rate contest, a school raffle, games, food, music and more. To order ducks visit www.focusracine.org and click on the events link.