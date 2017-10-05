June 2nd-Scenic Pour – Wine and Beer Tasting Event for LLS



Scenic Pour – Wine and Beer Tasting Event for LLS

Friday, June 2 at 7 PM – 10 PM

Three Cellars – Oak Creek

7228 S 27th St, Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154

Join us for an evening of unlimited wine and craft beer tastings, silent auction, appetizers/desserts, and music. All proceeds benefit the Leukemia Lymphoma Society of Wisconsin. This event is organized by the Spoke N Hot Spinners- an LLS Scenic Shore 150 team. Single tickets available for $35 each or couple tickets available for $60.

The Spoke N Hot Spinners are a Leukemia Lymphoma Society team team that will be taking part in the Scenic Shore 150. The Scenic Shore 150 Bike Tour is a fully supported 2-day cycling event that is open to riders of all ages and abilities. One of Wisconsin’s most popular bike rides, the Scenic Shore 150 is the largest locally organized and supported event for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

~The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is the world’s largest voluntary health organization dedicated to funding blood cancer research, education and patient services.

~The mission of LLS is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. Since its founding in 1949, LLS has invested nearly $1 billion for research specifically targeting blood cancers.

Tickets Available

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/scenic-pour-wine-beer-tasting-event-for-leukemialymphoma-tickets-33970024257