June 10th-Villages of Caledonia and Mt. Pleasant presents MUSIC & A MOVIE IN THE PARK!

The Villages of Caledonia and Mt. Pleasant and the Parks Commission presents MUSIC AND A MOVIE IN THE PARK!

When: June 10th 6pm-10:30pm

Admission: FREE!

Where: Caledonia/Mt. Pleasant Memorial Park, Franksville

9416 Northwestern Ave, Franksville, Wisconsin 53126

Join us Saturday June 10th to kick off Summer with a family friendly event, Music and a Movie in the Park : )

The night will include live music with Squad 51 (classic rock, country & blues), bounce houses ($5 all you can bounce!), food & snack trucks and FOR THE FIRST TIME IN RACINE COUNTY, the Sprecher BreweryTraveling Brewery and Ambulance Tapper which will serve a full line of sodas and beer!

6-9pm: Live music with Squad 51, bounce houses

6-10:30pm: Sprecher Traveling Brewery and Ambulance Tapper, Food trucks and snack services for purchase

9:15pm Movie start time, featuring : The Goonies

10:30pm Event ends

*This event is weather contingent. Any cancellation will be posted on theCaledonia-Mt.Pleasant Memorial Park Facebook Page