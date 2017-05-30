June 10th- Strike N’ Out Breast Cancer Benefit for Rachel Marquez

Saturday, June 10 at 5 PM – 9 PM

Hillside Lanes

1400 13th St, Racine, Wisconsin

Rachel Marquez is a vibrant, energetic young woman who was just recently diagnosed with Stage 2 Grade 3 Invasive Ductile Cancer (Breast Cancer). She will be undergoing chemotherapy, a bilateral mastectomy, possible radiation and eventually the removal of her ovaries. Initially, Rachel went to have a genetic testing performed. Not only was she informed that she has cancer. But she was also told that she is now the third sister (out of four) that have the BRCA 1 gene (Aggressive Breast/Ovarian Cancer).

Before Rachel’s diagnosis she was working for Kenosha Unified as a teachers assistant. She has always had a passion with working with special needs children and looks forward to beating cancer and getting back to her passions and moving on from this!! Rachel is STRONG and will continue to fight cancer! She has the support of her husband (Homer), family and friends. But we are asking the community to come together and show support for this amazing young lady and her family. Thank you all in advance! We couldn’t do this without you! For additional information please call 262-308-3999

