Husband Arrested After Allegedly Running Wife Over With Car

On April 30th, 2017 at 10:43pm the Racine County Communications Center received a call of a female screaming that her husband had run her over and to call the cops. The female was laying on her porch in the 700 block of Vine St, in the Village of Union Grove.

Deputies, along with Union Grove / Yorkville Fire and Rescue, responded to the scene. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim, a 46 year old woman from Union Grove. She was bleeding heavily from her ankle. She advised that an argument led to her husband leaving the driveway quickly and driving his truck over her. She was transported by rescue to Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington and treated for a compound fracture to her right ankle.

The suspect, a 35 year old man from Union Grove, was located later in the evening. He was arrested and taken to the Racine County Jail on the following charges:

2nd Degree Reckless Endangering Safety

Substantial Battery, Domestic Violence