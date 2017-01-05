Homes for Independent Living is HIRING-No Experience Needed

05/01/2017 | Filed under: Employment & Training

Homes for Independent Living Is Now Hiring!
No Experience Required
** Direct Support Professionals **

Positions: Full–Time and Part–Time
Shifts: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd
Location: Burlington, Racine, and Waterford
In a Direct Care position, you will assist in:
 Empower clients to use their own coping skills and make healthy decisions
 Health monitoring including passing medication, personal cares, etc..
 Recreational activities such as watching movies and shopping
 Daily living activities such as meal preparation and light housekeeping
Position requires:
 High school diploma or equivalent
 Exceptional communication and problem solving skills
 Valid driver’s license for 3 years with an acceptable driving record
HIL offers competitive pay and benefits package:
 Affordable insurance for full-time: Health, Dental, and Vision
 Generous Paid-Time Off / Vacation
 401(k) Retirement Plan AND Employee Stock Ownership Plan
 PAID CBRF training and more!

To apply:
Questions? Contact a Recruiter at 920-568-9554 An Equal Employment Opportunity Employer

