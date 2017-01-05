Homes for Independent Living is HIRING-No Experience Needed

Positions: Full–Time and Part–Time
Shifts: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd
Location: Burlington, Racine, and Waterford
In a Direct Care position, you will assist in:
Empower clients to use their own coping skills and make healthy decisions
Health monitoring including passing medication, personal cares, etc..
Recreational activities such as watching movies and shopping
Daily living activities such as meal preparation and light housekeeping
Position requires:
High school diploma or equivalent
Exceptional communication and problem solving skills
Valid driver’s license for 3 years with an acceptable driving record
HIL offers competitive pay and benefits package:
Affordable insurance for full-time: Health, Dental, and Vision
Generous Paid-Time Off / Vacation
401(k) Retirement Plan AND Employee Stock Ownership Plan
PAID CBRF training and more!
To apply:
Questions? Contact a Recruiter at 920-568-9554 An Equal Employment Opportunity Employer