Halpin Personnel is recruiting for a Property Maintenance Tech.

05/09/2017 | Filed under: Employment & Training | Posted by:

 

Halpin Personnel is recruiting for a Property Maintenance Tech.

 

  • Monitoring of resident satisfaction and ensures follow up on the results by property maintenance staff.
  • Responds to resident/management requests and work orders.
  • Uses work orders to establish priorities, determines with Property Manager request’s or emergencies that should be top priority.
  • On a regular basis must use independent judgment (following prescribed procedures) to determine actions to be taken, priorities, emergencies, etc.
  • Must be able to deal with moderate to high levels of stress due to meeting deadlines, reprioritizing activities and supervising employees.
  • Responsible for the daily upkeep of the grounds and appearance of the property.

Maintenance Duties
Repairs/replaces appliances.
Repairs/replaces plumbing systems.
Repairs/replaces air conditioning/heating/electrical systems.
Repairs/replaces any apartment material/maintenance requests.
Assists with coordinating, scheduling, and performing preventive maintenance on equipment.

Requirements

Must have previous maintenance of carpentry experience.

Must have knowledge and experience with a variety of hand and power tools.

Handyman background is a plus.

Must be able to pass a drug screen

$15-$18 p/hr based on experience

 

Please email resume to gary@halpinpersonnel.com or apply in person at Halpin Personnel, 500 Wisconsin Avenue.

 

 

 

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail