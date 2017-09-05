Halpin Personnel is recruiting for a Property Maintenance Tech.

Halpin Personnel is recruiting for a Property Maintenance Tech.

Monitoring of resident satisfaction and ensures follow up on the results by property maintenance staff.

Responds to resident/management requests and work orders.

Uses work orders to establish priorities, determines with Property Manager request’s or emergencies that should be top priority.

On a regular basis must use independent judgment (following prescribed procedures) to determine actions to be taken, priorities, emergencies, etc.

Must be able to deal with moderate to high levels of stress due to meeting deadlines, reprioritizing activities and supervising employees.

Responsible for the daily upkeep of the grounds and appearance of the property.

Maintenance Duties

Repairs/replaces appliances.

Repairs/replaces plumbing systems.

Repairs/replaces air conditioning/heating/electrical systems.

Repairs/replaces any apartment material/maintenance requests.

Assists with coordinating, scheduling, and performing preventive maintenance on equipment.

Requirements

Must have previous maintenance of carpentry experience.

Must have knowledge and experience with a variety of hand and power tools.

Handyman background is a plus.

Must be able to pass a drug screen

$15-$18 p/hr based on experience

Please email resume to gary@halpinpersonnel.com or apply in person at Halpin Personnel, 500 Wisconsin Avenue.