Halpin Personnel is recruiting for a Property Maintenance Tech.
Maintenance Duties
Repairs/replaces appliances.
Repairs/replaces plumbing systems.
Repairs/replaces air conditioning/heating/electrical systems.
Repairs/replaces any apartment material/maintenance requests.
Assists with coordinating, scheduling, and performing preventive maintenance on equipment.
Requirements
Must have previous maintenance of carpentry experience.
Must have knowledge and experience with a variety of hand and power tools.
Handyman background is a plus.
Must be able to pass a drug screen
$15-$18 p/hr based on experience
Please email resume to gary@halpinpersonnel.com or apply in person at Halpin Personnel, 500 Wisconsin Avenue.