Futura is HIRING
Part-Time Spanish Teachers Needed for 2017-2018 School Year
Do You Love Spanish and working with children? Then working with Futura may be the perfect career for you!
Futura Language Professionals is currently seeking responsible part-time Spanish instructors for private schools in Racine and the suburbs of Milwaukee for the upcoming school year (2017-2018).
These positions take place during the school day and require the submission of quarterly grades. A comprehensive curriculum will be provided to you. We are seeking outgoing and energetic language professionals with experience working in a school setting. A Bachelor’s degree is a must preferably in Spanish or Education. We teach Elementary and Middle School students. A minimum of a one year commitment is required.
The positions range from 5-20 hours per week and can be added to our after school enrichment classes for additional hours.
· $25.00/hour pay rate
· Monthly stipend for planning time
· Two weeks paid vacation
· Comprehensive curriculum is provided
· Consistent training and support from the Futura staff
· Access to all Futura materials
Interested in becoming part of our growing company AND making a difference in the lives of children? Apply today!
Candidates can apply by sending a resume and cover letter to Lindsey Stapel at lindseym@futuraadventures.com .