Futura is HIRING Part-Time Spanish Teachers Needed for 2017-2018 School Year

Do You Love Spanish and working with children? Then working with Futura may be the perfect career for you!

Futura Language Professionals is currently seeking responsible part-time Spanish instructors for private schools in Racine and the suburbs of Milwaukee for the upcoming school year (2017-2018).

These positions take place during the school day and require the submission of quarterly grades. A comprehensive curriculum will be provided to you. We are seeking outgoing and energetic language professionals with experience working in a school setting. A Bachelor’s degree is a must preferably in Spanish or Education. We teach Elementary and Middle School students. A minimum of a one year commitment is required.

The positions range from 5-20 hours per week and can be added to our after school enrichment classes for additional hours.

· $25.00/hour pay rate

· Monthly stipend for planning time

· Two weeks paid vacation

· Comprehensive curriculum is provided

· Consistent training and support from the Futura staff

· Access to all Futura materials

Interested in becoming part of our growing company AND making a difference in the lives of children? Apply today!

Candidates can apply by sending a resume and cover letter to Lindsey Stapel at lindseym@futuraadventures.com .

