Freeze Warning In Effect From Midnight Tonight To 8am Monday

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY…

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Freeze Warning…which is in effect from midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Monday. The Frost Advisory is no longer in effect.

The Freeze Warning has been expanded to include the rest of southeast Wisconsin, including the Milwaukee metro area. Including Ozaukee-Milwaukee-Walworth-Racine-Kenosha. A Frost Advisory covers most of the rest of south central Wisconsin, except for Lafayette county. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to middle 30s tonight.

* TEMPERATURE…Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s tonight, with middle 30s along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

* IMPACTS…Sensitive outdoor plants may be damaged if left uncovered away from Lake Michigan.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.