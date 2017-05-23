Free fun for everyone June 3-4, 2017-Four Seasons of Fun Feature DNR

05/23/2017 | Filed under: Community | Posted by:

The first full weekend of June is the perfect weekend to try a new outdoors activity or return to one you haven’t tried in a long time. Challenge yourself and try them all!

Free Fishing Weekend

  • Wisconsin residents and visitors can fish anywhere for free in Wisconsin. No license is needed — this includes inland trout and Great Lakes trout and salmon fishing.
  • New to fishing or just need to brush up on your casting? Attend one of the free fishing clinics being hosted around the state.
  • Free fishing equipment for loan at 50 state parks, DNR offices, and partner organizations.
  • Fishing rules such as limits, size and species of fish that you can keep do apply during free fishing weekend.

State Parks Free Fun Weekend

  • All state park vehicle admission fees on all DNR-owned properties are waived.
  • All state trail pass fees on all DNR-owned properties are waived.
  • Cooperatively-run state trails also may waive fees on this day.

Free Trails Weekend

  • All state trail pass fees on all DNR-owned properties are waived.
  • Cooperatively-run state trails also may waive fees.

Ride free ATV/UTV weekend

  • ATV/UTV owners can ride free; you do not need to have your machine registered in Wisconsin. Nonresident ATV/UTV owners do not need to have a trail pass on these days. Enjoy the free ride!
  • All other rules apply — safety education certification is required for all UTV and ATV operators who were born on or after Jan. 1, 1988.
  • Find places to ride and events on travelwisconsin.com.
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail