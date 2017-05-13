Ex-teacher charged with sexual assault additional victim comes forward

RACINE COUNTY – On May 11th, at approximately 4:50pm, Detectives from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office took Douglas A. Richmond (age 41) into custody after learning that Richmond had a sexual relationship with a student while he was a teacher at Tremper High School in Kenosha. It was learned through the investigation that some of these sexual encounters occurred in 2009-2010 in Kenosha, and at least one of them occurred in Racine County. Richmond was arrested and charged with one count of Sexual Assault by a Teacher or Volunteer who works with children. At the time Richmond was taken into custody, he had a warrant through the City of Kenosha Police Department for the same circumstances, which happened in their jurisdiction.

On May 12, 2017, Richmond had his initial appearance on the charge of Sexual Assault by a Teacher or Volunteer Who Works With Children. A $2,500 cash bond was set by Court Commissioner Delcore.

After Richmond’s court appearance, Detectives from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office learned of another victim who had a sexual relationship with Douglas A. Richmond while he was a teacher at Indian Trail High School in Kenosha. It was learned through the investigation that some of these sexual encounters occurred in 2011 in Kenosha and at least one of them occurred in Racine County. Richmond is currently being held at the Racine County Jail on an additional charge of Sexual Assault by a Teacher or Volunteer Who Works With Children, in lieu of a cash bond of $5,000. Douglas A. Richmond is also being held on the $2,500 cash bond set by the Court Commissioner today, and the $15,000 warrant from the City of Kenosha Police Department.

During this investigation, Detectives learned that Douglas A. Richmond is no longer employed as a teacher through the Kenosha Unified School District. However, Richmond was last employed as a Pastor at Fox River Christian Church in the Music and IT Departments.

If you have any additional information related to Douglas A. Richmond, please contact Detectives at 262-636-3367.