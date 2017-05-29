Drunk Driver arrested in fiery Sunday crash

On 5/28/2017 at 6:36pm, Mount Pleasant Police and South Shore Fire were dispatched to a reported two car injury accident at the intersection of STH 32 and Larson St. The on scene investigation showed the striking vehicle was traveling northbound on STH 32 at an extremely high rate of speed. The second vehicle was attempting a left turn onto Larson St. and was struck in the passenger side. Both vehicles sustained severe damage with the striking vehicle also hitting a telephone pole, then catching on fire.

The driver and passenger of the striking vehicle sustained minor injuries. The operator of the second vehicle (a 20 year old female from the Racine area) suffered severe, non-life threatening injuries.

The operator of the striking vehicle was a 54 year old male from the Racine area. The investigation determined that he was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He received treatment and was medically cleared from Ascension Health Care, then was transported to the Racine County Jail. He is held on the following criminal charges: 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and OWI Causing Injury/Great Bodily Harm.