Driver arrested on multiple charges following crash on Durand & Oakes

On 05/24/2017 at 9:53am officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Durand Av. and Oakes Rd. in reference a multiple vehicle injury accident. The investigation showed that a Chevrolet Venture was traveling eastbound on Durand Av, and struck a vehicle stopped in traffic for the red light. It did not appear that the striking vehicle made any attempt to stop. This caused a chain reaction with a total of four vehicles involved. All vehicles were towed from the scene. Four adults were transported to the hospital by South Shore Fire Department with non-life threatening injuries.

The operator of the striking vehicle fled the scene on foot. Witnesses provided officers with a description, and direction of travel. The suspect was located on a city bus, and taken into custody. He was a 48 year old male from Illinois. He was charged with the following: OWI Causing Injury, Hit and Run Causing Injury, Obstructing an Officer, Operating Without a Valid Drivers License, Inattentive Driving, and Driving Without Insurance. He was transported to the Racine County Jail where he was held on two outstanding warrants, as well as the criminal charges.