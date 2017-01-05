Dense Fog Portions of Southeast Wisconsin Until 10 a.m.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING… FOR SHEBOYGAN, WI; WASHINGTON, WI; KENOSHA, WI; OZAUKEE, WI; WAUKESHA, WI; RACINE, WI; MILWAUKEE, WI

A period of dense fog will is expected into mid morning over

southeast Wisconsin due to moist air off Lake Michigan. The fog

will quickly dissipate as drier air moves in from the southwest

later this morning.

TIMING…Through 10 AM.

* VISIBILITY…1/4 mile or less.

* IMPACTS…Limited visibility when driving.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving…slow down…

use your headlights…and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.