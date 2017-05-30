Custom Staffing Solutions is HIRING

Custom Staffing Solutions has IMMEDIATE OPENINGS

Commercial Bakery, Racine
Blenders/Mixers – $10-$12/hr
Packaging – $9-$9.50/hr
Team Lead – $12-$15/hr
 Long term, full time, 1st shift
 Start times:
– 5:30 am to 3:00 pm; or
– 6:00 am – 3:30 pm
* The FDA regulates
Food Production sanitation.
On the bus line!

Franklin Opportunity
Packaging – $10/hr
Store Display Maker – $10/hr
 10 Hour Shift – 6AM – 4:30PM
 Monday – Thursday
 Friday Overtime starting in Sept.
** Excellent Attendance MANDATORY!!
* 3-Hr Pre-Employment Orientation
in Milwaukee Required.
Must have reliable transportation
for Franklin location.

 

For an immediate interview, submit resume to maryc@employs.com
Call (414) 687-5649
Or apply online at: www.csspartnership.com

Company policies includes:
 No nail polish
 No fake eyelashes
 No jewelry
 No shorts, baggy, loose pants or shirts
 No visible tattoos
 No visible piercings

 

