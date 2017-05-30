Custom Staffing Solutions is HIRING

Custom Staffing Solutions has IMMEDIATE OPENINGS

Commercial Bakery, Racine

Blenders/Mixers – $10-$12/hr

Packaging – $9-$9.50/hr

Team Lead – $12-$15/hr

 Long term, full time, 1st shift

 Start times:

– 5:30 am to 3:00 pm; or

– 6:00 am – 3:30 pm

* The FDA regulates

Food Production sanitation.

On the bus line!

Franklin Opportunity

Packaging – $10/hr

Store Display Maker – $10/hr

 10 Hour Shift – 6AM – 4:30PM

 Monday – Thursday

 Friday Overtime starting in Sept.

** Excellent Attendance MANDATORY!!

* 3-Hr Pre-Employment Orientation

in Milwaukee Required.

Must have reliable transportation

for Franklin location.

For an immediate interview, submit resume to maryc@employs.com

Call (414) 687-5649

Or apply online at: www.csspartnership.com

Company policies includes:

 No nail polish

 No fake eyelashes

 No jewelry

 No shorts, baggy, loose pants or shirts

 No visible tattoos

 No visible piercings