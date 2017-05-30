Custom Staffing Solutions is HIRING

Commercial Bakery, Racine
Blenders/Mixers – $10-$12/hr
Packaging – $9-$9.50/hr
Team Lead – $12-$15/hr
Long term, full time, 1st shift
Start times:
– 5:30 am to 3:00 pm; or
– 6:00 am – 3:30 pm
* The FDA regulates
Food Production sanitation.
On the bus line!
Franklin Opportunity
Packaging – $10/hr
Store Display Maker – $10/hr
10 Hour Shift – 6AM – 4:30PM
Monday – Thursday
Friday Overtime starting in Sept.
** Excellent Attendance MANDATORY!!
* 3-Hr Pre-Employment Orientation
in Milwaukee Required.
Must have reliable transportation
for Franklin location.
For an immediate interview, submit resume to maryc@employs.com
Call (414) 687-5649
Or apply online at: www.csspartnership.com
Company policies includes:
No nail polish
No fake eyelashes
No jewelry
No shorts, baggy, loose pants or shirts
No visible tattoos
No visible piercings