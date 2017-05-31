Cerebral Palsy Agency of Racine, Inc. – RADD is seeking an experienced Bookkeeper

The Cerebral Palsy Agency of Racine, Inc. – RADD (Recreational Activities for the Developmentally Disabled) is seeking an experienced Bookkeeper. This is a part-time, hourly position with 5 to 15 daytime hours per week, depending on account cycles. Pay is based on experience.

Job Summary:

The individual assists the Agency with overall bookkeeping, accounting, record keeping, and reporting requirements. The Bookkeeper helps to ensure all accounting entries are completed accurately and timely while maintaining the highest level of confidentiality.

Specific Duties:

Maintain accurate accounting records for the Agency, including entry of in-kind donations. Process registration documentation for accounting purposes and billing. Process all billing to individuals and financial agencies and follow up until remittance is received. Communicate effectively and timely with any questions regarding billing from individuals or fiscal agencies. Process payroll including entry of hours into Quickbooks and issuance of paychecks. Process all legally required reporting, such as Quarterly 941 filings, Unemployment Insurance Audit, etc. Process financial reporting for monthly Board of Directors meeting and review with the Executive Director. Perform monthly reconciliation of bank statements. Consolidate records for annual audit preparation.

Special Experience and Abilities:

Ability to deal compassionately and respectful of individuals with special needs, their families, and supportive care agencies. Effective time management skills and the ability to handle multiple tasks and priorities. Excellent interpersonal skills. Excellent communication skills both written and verbal. Physical requirement of sitting for extended periods of time at a computer. Exercise good judgment and total confidentiality.

Qualifications:

High school diploma or the equivalent. Bookkeeping experience of 1 – 3 years, with preference for Non-Profit accounting experience. Experience using QuickBooks for Non-Profits. Clear criminal history.

Qualified Applicants Only! Send resume and cover letter to:

RADD (Recreational Activities for the Developmentally Disabled)

5801 Washington Ave. Suite 103

Racine, WI 53406

Fax: 262-633-0299

Email: employment@radd-cpa.org