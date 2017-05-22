Carlton Specialty Temps has Immediate Openings for Brand Ambassadors

Carlton Specialty Temps has IMMEDIATE OPENINGS

BRAND AMBASSADORS

Friday, Saturday June 2 & 3; Saturdays, June 10 & 17

Fri. hours: 2-8 pm; Sat. hours: 10am-4 pm

We are currently looking for Brand Ambassadors to work an event at a major local retailer

promoting no-contract phone plans for the dates listed above. Pay is $10.00 to $11.00 per hour

with a possible bonus upon successful completion of the program requirements. You would be

supplied all the necessary items to help you promote the product.

Candidates must wear black slacks, white shirt/blouse with collar and black closed-toed shoes.

These positions are great for people who are outgoing and energetic: adults, students over the age of 17, active older adults or anyone who might want to make some extra money. This position runs on a month-to-month basis and is great for someone who doesn’t want to commit to a permanent position but still wants to make some extra money. If interested, it could lead to more assignments in the future.

Carlson Specialty Temps has been in business providing quality demonstrators for over 30 years.

For more information please call Carlson Specialty Temps at 800-453-9390, or visit our website at

www.carlsonspecialtytemps.com to request more information.

