Apple Holler Invites You To The Apple Blossom Spring Festival

Join Apple Holler for the the Apple Blossom Festival in May and enjoy their orchard while it is in full bloom.

Apple Blossom Festival

May 6, 7, 13, 20 & 21

11:30am & 1:30pm

To celebrate Spring, Apple Holler is inviting the public for Apple Blossom Orchard Tours and farm fun. Guests will have a front row seat to the miracle of apples as over 30,000 blooming trees begin to produce fruit and learn all about their earth friendly growing practices on their family farm.

Orchard Blossom Tours

Ride the Orchard Blossom Express Train & see 30,000 apple trees in bloom.

Bonnie the Bee Puppet Show

Includes Hand-led Pony Ride!

Farm Park Fun!

Kids Corral Play Area

Crazy Corn Maze

Baby Animals to Visit

Live Bee Hive Exhibit

Cool Cow Maze

Golden Goat Bridge

Jack & the Beanstalk Story Trail

Giant Slide

Music Garden

For ticket and additional information please visit https://www.appleholler.com/event/apple-blossom-festival/2017-05-07/