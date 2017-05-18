ADOPT Speedy Gonzales-He’s a 1-2 year old Chihuahua mix

Speedy Gonzales is a 2 year old, neutered, male Chihuahua mix. His foster says he is crate trained, potty trained, dog, cat and kid friendly – the ideal pet for a social family! He sleeps in his kennel at night and barely makes a peep. Speedy Gonzales loves walks and is a curious little hunter, always on the lookout for critters. He still has puppy energy, so an active home with a human to take him on frequent walks or another dog he can play with would be ideal.

Speedy AKA Houdini can be an escape artist, a secure fence or attentive owner when outside world be good for him. He was at a very overcrowded shelter and needed the help of a rescue. He is now a Lucky​ Mutt and loving the foster life in Wisconsin. He is available for adoption and looking for his forever home. His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page!