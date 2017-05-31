Adopt Sarge! Knows his commands and is a terrific dog

Who loves big dogs??

Sarge is a 5.5 year old big fluffy dog. He is an owner surrender (due to having to move) and his paperwork says he is a Saint Bernard/Labrador Retriever mix. He is approximately 150 lbs of snuggle, looking for the perfect new home. He is just fine around other dogs, has not been cat tested, and loves children who are a bit older and not too rambunctious. Sarge knows some commands: Sit, shake, lay down and when he feels like it, he will roll over for you! He likes to play with his favorite toys (they will come with him) and is just as happy laying at your feet, being lazy. He will also come with a crate that he is equally enamored with. He does not get on furniture either! Such a sweet boy deserves the best home. Are you ready for some cuddles? Sarge is up-to-date on his rabies and distemper. He will be neutered and heart worm tested in the next few days. His adoption fee of $200+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/

. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com or message them on their Facebook page!