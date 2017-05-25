Adopt Ralph! He’s good with other dogs!

Ralph is an approximate two-year-old Shepherd mix. He came into a very small overcrowded shelter as a stray and once his 5 Day Stray hold was up and nobody came in to claim or adopt him he was put at the top of the list to be euthanized when they ran out of space. Ralph is now a Lucky Mutt and is looking for his forever home. While he is in his foster home and we learn more about him we will update his information as of right now we know he is good with other dogs but cats are unknown. Ralph’s adoption fee of $300+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative, on preventative medication and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at http://luckymuttsrescue.org/adopt-2/ If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com , Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!

