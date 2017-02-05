Adopt Ollivander! He’s a sweet boy searching for his furever home!

Just handsome!! Ollivander is an approximate 3 year old neutered lab mix. He was pulled form an extremely small shelter that was overcrowded and being forced to euthanize due to space. He is good with other dogs. He seemed a little too interested in cats when we tested him. He is a sweet boy who just wants to be loved. Ollivander is now looking for his forever home and arrived April 30th. Ollivander’s adoption fee of $300+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page