ADOPT ME! My name is Cali-She’s a total sweetheart!

An adoption fee of just $100 will get you your own little hippo!! She’s housebroken and crate trained!

Cali is an approximately 3 year old female American Pit Bull Terrier mix, and weighs about 45 pounds. With her stocky frame, and short grey fuzz, she really does resemble a hippo!

Cali spent over two months sitting in a Wisconsin shelter with no interest. But she’s got such a bright personality, the workers there couldn’t bear to watch her break down in an institutional shelter setting for a long period of time. They reached out to Lucky Mutts Rescue, and asked if we could help Cali find her forever.