ADOPT ME! I’m Ruckus & I’m a small little guy!

If Scrappy Doo was a real dog, it would be Ruckus! Ruckus is an 8-10 week old small breed short legs mix, possibly some sort of terrier or dachshund. His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com or message them on their Facebook page!

