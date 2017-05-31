Adopt Me! I’m Daisy Mae and a total sweetheart

Daisy Mae will give you a toothache, that’s how sweet she is! Daisy Mae is an approximate one-year-old Pyrenees mix. She was found on a property with over 30 other dogs. She and many others were taken in by rescue volunteers. She has been in a foster home for several weeks and was shy and timid at first but is such a sweetheart and just wants love. Daisy Mae is now looking for her forever home, she is still learning that people want to love and take care of her. She is shy atfirst and will need a home that understands she will need lots of love and some time to trust. She wasn’t always in such loving home she is learning how great a dogs life can be! Daisy Mae’s adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com , Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message us on our Facebook page