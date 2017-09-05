ADOPT ME! I’m Buddy! Searching for a Furever Best Friend!

Looking for a best friend!

Buddy is an approximately 3 year old Staffordshire Terrier and Australian Shepherd mix. He’s neutered, housebroken, and looking for someone to be his best bud for life.

What we know about Buddy’s history is rocky. He ended up in a small, overcrowded shelter in Oklahoma, that was noisy and stressful. He took a 15 hour ride to Wisconsin, and from there found himself in a boarding facility. He eventually wound up at the Lucky Mutts Rescue adoption center, which he called home for a while. He’s been fortunate enough to spend the last couple months in a great foster home, where he has been working hard on relaxing and enjoying life they way he deserves.