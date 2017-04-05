Adopt Maggie-She’s an German Shepherd mix pup full of adventure!

Look at these puppy eyes! Maggie is an approximate eight week old German Shepherd mix. Her mom is a German Shepherd mix who had a very young owner that never got her fixed and dad was an Oklahoma tumble weed just passing through. As small as they are it is hard to know what other breeds the puppies might be. The entire family is growing and doing great in their foster home and are available now. Maggie’s Foster says she is the Adventurous one who is always the first to try and sneak out of her kennel or room that she is in. Maggie’s adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!