ADOPT Macy! Sweet Quiet Girl Who Does Great With Kids & Animals

So pretty!! Macy is a sweet quiet girl that is shy at first but warms up quickly. She was found in rural Oklahoma where she had been dumped. Many dogs either starve or even get shot where she was found. She is about 1-2 years old and has not had any accidents in the house or her crate. She is happy outside or inside. She gets along with all the dogs that she meets and doesn’t pay any attention to the cats in her current foster home. She is a small girl and does great with kids. She doesn’t bark at the horses and doesn’t pay attention to the chickens either. She just wants to be loved on and to know she is safe. Macy is looking for her forever home and will be available for adoption April 30th. Her adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!