Adopt Cotton-Sweet older pup searching for her furever home

ADOPT COTTON! Cotton is an approximate nine-year-old small breed mix. The original owner said she was told she was a designer breed “teddy”. Cotton came to Lucky mutts as an owner surrender when her owner had a job change and had to work too long of hours and could not properly care for her. We are still learning about Cotton but her foster says she is a spunky little girl for her age. Her adoption fee of $150+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on our Facebook page!