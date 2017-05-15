ADOPT Buns! She is an ADORABLE Baby Lab Mix!

So cute!! Buns is a female baby Lab mix. Mom is a lab and dad was an Oklahoma tumble weed just passing through. Based on mom’s size and the size and appearance of the puppies we guess they may reach 50lbs or more. As small as they are it is hard to know what other breeds the puppies might be. The puppies are all growing so big and doing great in their foster home and will be available for adoption June 1st. Bun’s adoption fee of $350+tax includes spay, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt her at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message then on their Facebook page!