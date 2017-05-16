ADOPT ASPEN! She’s a fun loving playful gal!

Hey all, my name is Aspen. I am 3 year old big old Pitty mix. I am a very fun loving playful gal! I love to play ball and would play all day if I could! I have been in rescue for a while and I’m super ready to find my own forever home. I adore men, so ideally I’d love to find my own forever dad! I would do best with older children or no children. I would love a fenced in yard to play in! I know all my basic commands and am housebroken as well! My adoption fee has been sponsored because everyone wants to see me find my own home. Could it be you? Apply for me today www.woofgangrescue.com