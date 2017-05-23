ADOPT Alfie! He loves to run and play in the yard!

Alfie is an approximate nine-year-old Carin Terrier mix. He came to Lucky mutts as an owner surrender. His foster says he is a good boy and loves to run in their fenced-in yard. He is very playful with their younger dog Molly. His adoption fee of $150+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their Facebook page!