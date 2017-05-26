Now Hiring-Graphic Designer

Graphic Design

  • Highly knowledgeable in Adobe Creative Cloud, specifically Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop.
  • Experience working in the screen printing industry; creating film separations, die lines etc.
  • Self motivated; comfortable working on their own
  • Skilled at multitasking
  • Good at working under tight deadlines
  • Has excellent communication skills both written and verbal
  • Experience with website design using WordPress
  • Detailed orientated
  • Hours 8:15 – 4:30pm Monday through Friday.
  • Pay negotiable with skill level.

