Wisconsin Veterans Home Job Fair & On-Site Interviews!

21425 Spring Street, Union Grove, WI Boland Hall

Wednesday, June 7 9am-5pm

Certified Nursing Assistants Job Code: 17-00610 Starting Pay Rate: $14.18/hr Plus an add-on of $0.80/hr

PRN/Casual (LTE) CNA, LPN, RN positions with flexible schedules are also available

Licensed Practical Nurse Job Code: 16-03428 Starting Pay Rate $19.44/Hr or more based on experience

Registered Nurse Job Code: 17-00020 Starting Pay Rate $29.05/Hr Plus an add-on of $1/Hr