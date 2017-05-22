Next Level Staffing is HIRING-Numerous job opportunities

Stand Up & Reach Fork Lift Operators – $12 to $16, based on experience
* All 3 shifts, Franklin & Oak Creek
Maintenance Technicians – pay based on experience
* Electrical trouble shooting, food industry 3rd shift pay is BOE
Entry Level Production – $10 and up
Machine Operator ◊ Sewing ◊ Packaging ◊ Picking
Bakery – $11 and up, based on experience
* All shifts
Positions located in Racine, Franklin & Oak Creek
Apply online at www.NextLevelStaff.com 0r email resume to Jason.Neider@nlstaff.com
Next Level was founded on the principle that providing exceptional customer service and working with integrity is critical. We build partnerships with our clients and employees based on trust and focusing on the growth of your business or your career.
www.nextlevelstaff.com