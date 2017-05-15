Wednesday Works Recruitment Event-Onsite Interviews

WEDNESDAY WORKS ONSITE RECRUITMENT
Featuring Celestial Care
May 17th 9am – 12pm
Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency
at 2113 N Wisconsin St, Racine, WI 53402

Hiring:
CNAs
PERSONAL CARE WORKERS
On site interview!

