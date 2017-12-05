Law Enforcement Invites Public To Use “Internet Purchase Exchange Locations”

The Mount Pleasant Police Dept. is inviting the public to make use of “Internet Purchase Exchange Locations.” These areas include 24-hour video surveillance, public access, and are located on police department property.

This public service initiative would help deter criminal activity commonly associated with on-line purchases and face-to-face transactions, child custody exchanges, or any other type of meeting or business deal. Criminal activity includes fraud, theft, and assaults. If an incident was to occur, video surveillance footage could provide additional leads to include vehicle and suspect descriptions, license plate numbers, and offer additional investigative leads.

Because of a generous donation from Crime Stoppers, we were able to label several signs and highlight exchange sites at participating police agencies in our area.

The Internet Purchase Exchange locations include:

1.) Mount Pleasant Police Dept. – 8811 Campus Dr. (Parking Lot)

2.) Lakeside C.O.P. House – 2237 Mead St. (On the street between house and Polzin Park)

3.) Sturtevant Police Dept. – 2801 89th St. (Parking lot and lobby)

4.) Racine Police Dept. – Cite location is to be determined

5.) Caledonia Police Dept. – Cite location is to be determined