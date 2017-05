Letsch Staffing is seeking Fabricators

Letsch Staffing is seeking Fabricators

1st shift $10.00 + depending on experience.

Assemblers and fabricators typically do the following:

Read and understand schematics and blueprints Use hand tools or machines to assemble parts Good math skills Have to be able to read a ruler heavy Industrial Assembly



Apply right online at http://www.letschstaffing.com/apply-with-us