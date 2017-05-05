17 Year Old Teen Arrested on Charges Of Selling LSD & Cocaine

From the Racine County Sheriff’s Office- On May 3rd, 2017 at approximately 5:25 P.M, agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit and the Waukesha County Drug Unit arrested Andrew Sikorski in the 7800 block of S Loomis Rd. in the Town of Norway. Andrew Sikorski was arrested as the investigation confirmed he was selling LSD, Cocaine, and Marijuana.

Andrew J Sikorski age 17 is a resident of Wind Lake, Wisconsin. Sikorski is being held at the Racine County jail on the following charges:

-2 counts, delivery of cocaine

-1 count, keeper of a drug house

-1 count, delivery of LSD

-1 count, delivery of marijuana