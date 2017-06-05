2017 Racine Household Hazardous Waste Collection Dates

April 15, 2017 *Also Medicine Drop Off Day

May 20, 2017

June 17, 2017

July 15, 2017

August 19, 2017

September 16, 2017

October 21, 2017

Please note that this event is for households only, not businesses. Residents are invited to drop off any outdated or unused medication, including prescription medication.

Cost: The drop off is free of charge ·

How to prepare: For quicker service, residents are asked to bring medication in original bottles, with names crossed out, and in a clear plastic bag. The name of the medication should still be visible.·

Do not bring: Sharps or Biohazardous Material

